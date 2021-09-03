Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MasterCraft Boat Call Options (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $491.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

