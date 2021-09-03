Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 673 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.79 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $10,845,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

