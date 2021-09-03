StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $3,023,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

StoneCo stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

