StormX (STMX) Market Capitalization Tops $361.40 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, StormX has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $361.40 million and approximately $35.79 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00796249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046917 BTC.

STMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

