Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Hits $114.27 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $114.27 million and $17.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

