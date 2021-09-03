Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $277.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.