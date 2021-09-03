Sun (New) (SUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.74 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $171.75 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

