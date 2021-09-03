SUN Reaches One Day Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00139922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00165694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.30 or 0.07823631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,118.91 or 0.99690248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00812715 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.