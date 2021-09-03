Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.61 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 889,568 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

