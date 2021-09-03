Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.
SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.61 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 889,568 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
