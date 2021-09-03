Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Hits $61.15 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $61.15 million and $1.30 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.64 or 0.07821221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00138170 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,889,612 coins and its circulating supply is 327,053,495 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.