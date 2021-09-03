SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

