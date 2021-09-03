Surevest LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,317.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

