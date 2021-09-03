Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.