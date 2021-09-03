SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $13.02 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $273.78 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $13.02 or 0.00026081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,938,606 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

