SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,879,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 132.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $569.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.