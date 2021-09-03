Swapcoinz Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $564,924.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00155402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.28 or 0.07864572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.01 or 1.00212260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00813588 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

