Swarm City Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $384,284.17 and $2,867.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

