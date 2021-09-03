Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $384,547.33 and approximately $2,869.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

