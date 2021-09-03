Swarm Price Reaches $0.0352 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $2.75 million and $13,143.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.