Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.