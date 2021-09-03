Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0791

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $576,306.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00167171 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,638,986 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

