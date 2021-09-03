Swiss National Bank Acquires 168,936 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,936 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Corteva worth $134,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

