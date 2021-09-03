Swiss National Bank Buys 33,161 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Okta worth $120,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

