Swiss National Bank Buys 81,467 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of V.F. worth $111,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.