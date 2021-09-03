Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Peloton Interactive worth $126,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

