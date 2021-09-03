Swiss National Bank Has $104.96 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Kansas City Southern worth $104,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $295.92 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

