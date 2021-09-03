Swiss National Bank Has $108.62 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $108,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $459.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $459.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

