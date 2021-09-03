Swiss National Bank Has $112.22 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Eversource Energy worth $112,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.