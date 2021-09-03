Swiss National Bank Has $112.98 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of The Kroger worth $112,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

