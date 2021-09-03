Swiss National Bank Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of CDW worth $101,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

