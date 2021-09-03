Swiss National Bank Purchases 87,496 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $135,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of -285.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

