Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Equifax worth $118,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $277.92 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $278.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.