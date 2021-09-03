Swiss National Bank Sells 19,925 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of American Water Works worth $114,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 294,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $186.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

