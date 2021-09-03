Swiss National Bank Sells 324,300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Equity Residential worth $111,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

