Switcheo (SWTH) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Switcheo has a total market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $451,153.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,632,252,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,490,359 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.