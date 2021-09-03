Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Trading Down 1.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

