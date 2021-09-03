SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.94 million and $7,996.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,567,537 coins and its circulating supply is 119,265,169 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

