Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells $876,185.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. 396,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,310. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

