SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 1,302 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48.

Shares of SNX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

