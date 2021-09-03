Syntropy Achieves Market Capitalization of $223.26 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $223.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00123864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00790694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00046885 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

