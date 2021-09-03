Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,102 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned 0.16% of Sysco worth $62,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. 8,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

