T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

TROW stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

