Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Down 3.9%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.12. 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.44 million, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

