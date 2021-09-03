Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,673.8% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 216,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,311,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,845. The firm has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.