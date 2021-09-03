Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Brian C. Cornell Sells 25,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.53. 215,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

