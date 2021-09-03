Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.39. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.