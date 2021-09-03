Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,224.92 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,216. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $548.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

