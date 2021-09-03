TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

