Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 140,914 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 424.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $5,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

