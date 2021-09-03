Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 215,487 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 659.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,487 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

